SH 64 near old Gaston school in Rusk County down to 1 lane after 2-vehicle wreck

RUSK COUNTY Texas (KLTV) - Traffic is down to one lane on State Highway 64 in Rusk County after a two-vehicle wreck involving a U.S. Postal Service vehicle occurred in front of the old Gaston school.

According to a post on the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management Facebook page, the wreck happened early Saturday afternoon.

Both drivers were taken to a local hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries, the post stated.

Firefighters from the Carlisle Volunteer Fire Department are at the scene, and Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are conducting traffic control.

“Use extreme caution in this area if you are traveling,” the Facebook post stated.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.