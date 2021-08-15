Pastor David Dykes shared last sermon after 30 years at Green Acres Baptist Church

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Members at Green Acres Baptist Church in Tyler described this morning’s service as bittersweet.

Pastor David Dykes gave his last sermon to the congregation after thirty years of preaching and teaching.

“It’s kind of a bittersweet day for them and for us,” said member Jeanine Grimes.

Hundreds filled the worship hall at Green Acres Baptist Church this morning. Singing, praying, and closely listening to Dykes’ final and most requested sermon, ‘Lifting High the name of Jesus.’

“We’re here because of Jesus. It’s Jesus, all about Jesus, and I think I feel the same this time as I did last time with a little sadness because I know it’s an end of a career for him,” said Sandy Varner, who has been a member for more than 25 years and credits her daughters for encouraging them to come.

“From the very first time I came and heard brother David, we stayed and we’ve been here ever since,” she said.

Thirty years later, the message is still the same, “That’s the unusual nature of the word of God, it doesn’t ever go out of style or out of date,” Dykes said. “Say it with me, Jesus. Do it again, Jesus,” the congregation responded.

Jeanine and Robert Grimes have been going to services for a little more than 10 years and said Dykes is an inspiration.

“The love of God just weeps from him all the time, and his love for Jesus is so genuine and very, very real,” Jeanine said.

The two also got to travel to Israel with him and his wife Cindy four years ago and said they learned a lot about the Holy Land and the two.

“As a Christian, to get to go to the Holy Land and do the Holy Land tour was eye-opening. It brings the Bible to life in ways that I could have never imagined,” Robert said. “And to get to do with Pastor David and Cindy was something on our bucket list to get to do. That was one of the greatest experiences we’ve had in the last 10 years.”

Dykes’ retirement and passing the mantel service will be on August 29.

