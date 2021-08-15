Nacogdoches Police Department appoints full time Lake Patrol Officer

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Lake Nacogdoches has been a regular patrol point for officers on a typical day but has recently been upgraded to a newly appointed full-time position. Officer Brandon Hayward is the first to take the job. He says he’s qualified because of his 21 years of experience in maritime law enforcement.

“When I found that we did have a lake officer position opening up I was very excited, I was talked to by a close friend of mine that said you’d be silly not to put in for this, that’s kind of your calling,” Hayward said.

Hayward said he is able to adjust his schedule as he pleases so that no patterns can be observed by park goers. He said that an officer presence will increase an area of compliance for attendees.

“I feel very fortunate and very lucky to have this position and I’ve been enjoying it immensely. I love talking to the people and getting to know the boating community,” Hayward said.

Officer Hayward says his position differs from a typical game warden’s position since his entire focus is to maintain a safe environment at Lake Nacogdoches.

“Game wardens have a broader scope of responsibility; they have the entire county of Nacogdoches. For us out here this is just, my sole purpose is to be out here to ensure that people are safe in the lake and in the parks surrounding the lake,” Hayward said.

Sgt. Brett Ayers said the position is necessary to the community.

“We don’t want any type of criminal element out here and just mere presence alone will do that. So we’re very excited to have Officer Hayward out here, we know he’s going to do an outstanding job,” Ayers said.

Officer Hayward will be doing boat patrol on the lake and the parks surrounding the lake. He hopes his presence will put park goers at ease and says that he is there to protect them if anything unusual occurs at Lake Nacogdoches.

