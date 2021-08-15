East Texas Now Business Break
Lufkin police: 1 woman in custody in connection with shooting incident at Cheddar’s

By Gary Bass
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Officers with the Lufkin Police Department have arrested a 29-year-old woman in connection to the shooting incident that occurred at the town’s Cheddar’s restaurant Saturday night.

Nabrisha Monique Handy, of Lufkin, is still being held in the Angelina County jail on a deadly conduct – discharge of a firearm charge. Her bond amount has been set at $10,000.

According to an update from Jessica Pebsworth, a spokeswoman for the Lufkin Police Department, the incident stemmed from a domestic dispute between Handy the woman who was injured, Akeyah Howard, 25, of Lufkin.

Howard was shot in the ankle/foot area after a disturbance in the restaurant’s bar area, Pebsworth said. She was treated and released from a local hospital after the incident. Her injury was not considered life-threatening.

“The incident remains under investigation,” the update stated.

Previous story: Woman shot in foot at Lufkin Cheddar’s restaurant

