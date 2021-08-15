Dancing with the Stars comes to Nacogdoches to support important cause

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - ‘Local stars’ of Nacogdoches grabbed their partners and their dancing shoes Saturday night to get their groove on at the Nacogdoches civic center. The event was not just for dancing, it was held to support an important cause.

Nine couples from the Nacogdoches area competed Saturday in Dancing with the Stars Nacogdoches. Latin, ballroom, and two step are just a few of the dances these locals learned. Amelia commander, chairman of the event, said she is proud of the money they have raised for the senior center so far.

“The last number we were close to 50,000, but after silent auction, cupcakes who’s to say? So, we hope for more,” Commander said.

Mike Kelly board president for Nacogdoches County Senior Center said that not a penny of the funding will go to waste.

“That money goes a long way. The main thing is that it stays here in Nacogdoches County. We don’t have a parent organization that we send money to or that sends us money. The Nacogdoches County seniors get the level of service we’re able to provide them from the generosity of the community,” Kelly said.

The Nacogdoches Senior Center is a non-profit organization that’s been operating for the last 40 years and is open to all seniors.

“We’ve got everything from meals on wheels to fitness classes and other activities for the seniors. This is the kind of community event that keeps us going and allows us to be able to provide,” Kelly said.

Anna Donihoo has been practicing her 1920′s style Charleston for the past 10 weeks. She said she is now ready to bring the dance to the stage and said that the cause makes her dancing even more rewarding.

“When I heard it was for the senior center it just really warmed my heart. I work for Hospice of East Texas and we have about 40 volunteers in this area, and most of them, if not all of them go to the center. I know how important it is and as a social worker I used to make referrals to meals on wheels all the time,” Donihoo said.

This is the third annual dancing with the stars event. Commander said they cannot wait to start planning and finding stars to dance for next year.

