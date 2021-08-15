East Texas Now Business Break
2 people injured in head-on collision on Judson Road in Longview

By Bob Hallmark
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A head-on collision on Judson Road sent two people to the hospital with injuries Sunday afternoon.

It happened at about 2 p.m. in the 1100 block of Judson Road.

A witness told East Texas News that a while vehicle crossed over the median and hit an oncoming silver SUV.

Longview Fire and Megernecy personnel arrived on the scene quickly. A female passenger in the silver SUV was transported to a local hospital to be treated for undisclosed injuries. The driver of the white vehicle was taken to the hospital as well.

The cause of the wreck is being investigated.

