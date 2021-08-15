2 people injured in head-on collision on Judson Road in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A head-on collision on Judson Road sent two people to the hospital with injuries Sunday afternoon.

It happened at about 2 p.m. in the 1100 block of Judson Road.

A witness told East Texas News that a while vehicle crossed over the median and hit an oncoming silver SUV.

Longview Fire and Megernecy personnel arrived on the scene quickly. A female passenger in the silver SUV was transported to a local hospital to be treated for undisclosed injuries. The driver of the white vehicle was taken to the hospital as well.

The cause of the wreck is being investigated.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.