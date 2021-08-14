Tyler High School holds grand opening ceremony for school’s new renovations

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -Friday night, Tyler High School held a grand opening ceremony for a project years in the making.

The ceremony was held outside the building with students and residents of Tyler. The goal of the renovation was to make the school more modern. The school has new technology all throughout the building from the hallways to the classroom.

“This is going to impact not just the kids that go to school here but their kids and their kids kids and their kids kids, so we got quite an investment from our community into the future of these lives and this is a deal changer, so like I said this is a great day to be a lion,” said Claude Lane who is the Tyler High School principal.

Tyler High School, now has more than 100 classrooms and labs, along with a brand new gym with capacity to seat 400 people.

