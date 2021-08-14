Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas Now Business Break
By Mark Scirto
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... A few showers/thundershowers are possible over northern counties, north of I-20, after midnight tonight, then better chances as we head into the afternoon hours on Saturday and once again on Sunday afternoon. Decreasing chances early next week. Why the increased rain chances? A front is expected to stall along or just north of the Red River late on Sunday/Monday. This will aid in the chances for showers/thundershowers through the day on Monday. As the front begins to retreat northward on Tuesday, the chances for rain will slowly diminish. Because of the clouds and increased rain chances, the temperatures are expected to be below normal through Tuesday of next week before nearing normal once again by Wednesday and Thursday. Currently, no severe weather threat exists. Winds should remain light for the next several days...staying below 10 mph for the most part. Tropical Depression Fred continues to move along the northern Cuban Coast. It is expected to move just west of the Florida Keys tomorrow as a weak tropical storm, then head NW and make a second landfall over the Florida Panhandle between Pensacola and Panama City, FL, as a moderate tropical storm. We may see a second Tropical Storm develop over the next day or so over the open Atlantic Ocean. Its name will be ‘Grace’. This system will follow closely in Fred’s pathway, but then turn a bit more toward the north on Wednesday, possibly moving along the eastern coast of Florida as a Tropical Storm. We will keep you updated on the tropics. Have a great weekend.

