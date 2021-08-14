East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Mark In Texas History: Liberty City’s many names through the years

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIBERTY CITY, Texas (KLTV) - This small Gregg County town has gone through many names since its establishment before the Civil War. But today, her name is Liberty and is the subject of this week’s Mark in Texas History.

Located just north of Kilgore and right on I-20, Liberty City is a historic community that blossomed during the oil boom. Liberty City has had other names like Sabine, Mount Moria, McCrary’s Chapel, and Goforth. But perhaps the most interesting former name is Hog Eye. Why Hog Eye? Some believe it came from a local hog thief or a popular fiddler’s tune.

Liberty City sign
Liberty City sign(KLTV)

Liberty City hosts the Sabine school district, which is why the postmaster wanted to name the post office after Sabine. However, that was the name for another post office. So he settled on Hog Eye instead.

Liberty City historical marker.
Liberty City historical marker.(KLTV)

During the oil boom of the 1930s, the name was changed to Liberty City. The town received the historical marker in 1965. The marker boasts excellent schools and a great system of improved county roads. “The finest in the state,” according to the marker.

If you’d like to tour this small Gregg County town, it’s off of I-20 on the Highway 135 exit.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler police, SWAT team arrest teen shooting suspect
Car pulled from Lake Palestine.
Cherokee County authorities pull car out of lake
Fatal crash closes roadway on US 79 in Rusk County
Luis Sandoval, 28
‘Dishonesty not tolerated:’ Smith County deputy arrested, fired
The wreck is at the intersection of SSW Loop 323 and Shaw.
1 seriously injured in 18-wheeler crash on SSW Loop 323 at Shaw in Tyler

Latest News

Ms. Lucille Haney was joined by family and friends at a celebration Aug. 13.
Palestine native celebrates 100th birthday
New Beginnings Faith Ministry
Longview church holding back-to-school giveaway and health fair
Bullard High School football players wash teachers' cars as they prepare for the first day of...
Bullard football players wash teachers’ cars
Pastor David Dykes going over his final sermon for Sunday at Green Acres Baptist Church.
Green Acres Baptist Church pastor prepares final sermon after 30 years of preaching