Mark In Texas History: Liberty City’s many names through the years

LIBERTY CITY, Texas (KLTV) - This small Gregg County town has gone through many names since its establishment before the Civil War. But today, her name is Liberty and is the subject of this week’s Mark in Texas History.

Located just north of Kilgore and right on I-20, Liberty City is a historic community that blossomed during the oil boom. Liberty City has had other names like Sabine, Mount Moria, McCrary’s Chapel, and Goforth. But perhaps the most interesting former name is Hog Eye. Why Hog Eye? Some believe it came from a local hog thief or a popular fiddler’s tune.

Liberty City sign (KLTV)

Liberty City hosts the Sabine school district, which is why the postmaster wanted to name the post office after Sabine. However, that was the name for another post office. So he settled on Hog Eye instead.

Liberty City historical marker. (KLTV)

During the oil boom of the 1930s, the name was changed to Liberty City. The town received the historical marker in 1965. The marker boasts excellent schools and a great system of improved county roads. “The finest in the state,” according to the marker.

If you’d like to tour this small Gregg County town, it’s off of I-20 on the Highway 135 exit.

