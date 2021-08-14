East Texas Now Business Break
Kilgore ISD proposes bond election totaling $113 million

Source: Kilgore ISD Facebook page
By PRESS RELEASE
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
KILGORE, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - The Kilgore Independent School District Board of Trustees voted unanimously to call for a bond election on November 2, 2021. The election is for two propositions totaling $113 million.

The action by the Board of Trustees followed the recommendations from the Critical Needs Committee in July. The committee, composed of city of Kilgore community members, parents, and KISD staff members, identified areas deemed as the highest priority. They created their recommendations based on the current and future needs of the district, safety and security concerns as well as the ability to provide adequate and appropriate learning environments for all students in Kilgore ISD.

Proposition A is calculated at $109 million. If approved by the voters, these bonds will be used for the purposes of designing, constructing, renovating, improving, acquiring and equipping school facilities and the purchase of necessary sites for school facilities.

These include:

Construction of a new high school campus

Renovation and construction at Chandler Elementary

Proposition B is calculated at $4 million. If approved by the voters, these bonds will be used for the purposes of designing, constructing, renovating, improving, acquiring and equipping R.E. St. John Memorial Stadium.

These include:

ADA compliant upgrades

Improvement to home bleachers and press box

Improvement to stadium restrooms, ticketing locations and concessions

A bond information website will be finalized within the next week which will include campus photos, question/answer sections, voting information, tax impact information and election timelines

