Gamble looking to return sting to Alto football

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Lance Gamble has returned home to Alto where he once played in hopes of turning around the Yellowjackets program.

Gamble comes to the 2A program after most recently serving as the defensive coordinator at Lufkin. He takes over an Alto team that went 2-8 last year.

“I have to take moments sometimes say, ‘I am back home,’” Gamble said. “You just get so involved with the day to day grind and trying to build and grow the team. Sometimes you have to stop and look. It is still surreal to me.”

Gamble is brining in a new offense and new defense which will bring with it growing pains.

”Everything is new,” Gamble said. “The way we do drills is new. The practice is new. The tempo is new. We are learning. I will say for the kids that everything I have challenged them with every day to try to grow and they have gone out and focused on it,” Gamble said.

The Mean Sting will enter the season on a two-game winning streak to end last year. Gamble is hoping the mentality the team had in those two games carries over to the new season.

”We don’t have to be good early,” Gamble said. “We want to continue to build and continue to grow. Teams that make runs and play long in the playoffs continue to get better.”

Alto opens the season at Troup on August 27.

