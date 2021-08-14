East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

East Texas ob/gyns encourage pregnant women to get COVID-19 vaccine

WEBXTRA: COVID vaccines during pregnancy KLTV
WEBXTRA: COVID vaccines during pregnancy KLTV
By Justin Honore
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Doctors urging pregnant women to get COVID-19 vaccine as a safe and effective protection for them and their baby.

Wednesday the Center for Disease Control made an announcement urging women who are pregnant to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Experts say if pregnant women were to get COVID-19 and she wasn’t vaccinated she is three times more likely to need ICU care, two to three times more likely to need advanced life support and a breathing tube as well as being more likely to die from COVID-19. According to the CDC more than 140,000 women have received the COVID-19 vaccine during pregnancy and no safety concerns have been reported for both the mother and the baby.

Justin Honore spoke with Dr. Sunni Boren from 4 Seasons Women’s Health Care to get her thoughts about the vaccine in pregnant patients.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler police, SWAT team arrest teen shooting suspect
Car pulled from Lake Palestine.
Cherokee County authorities pull car out of lake
Fatal crash closes roadway on US 79 in Rusk County
Luis Sandoval, 28
‘Dishonesty not tolerated:’ Smith County deputy arrested, fired
The wreck is at the intersection of SSW Loop 323 and Shaw.
1 seriously injured in 18-wheeler crash on SSW Loop 323 at Shaw in Tyler

Latest News

The father, who did not want his daughter to wear a mask, allegedly attacked the male teacher...
Teacher hospitalized after parent attacks him over school mask policy
The transportation-wide mask mandate, which includes inside airports, remains in place through...
Delta variant slows air travel with infections surging across US
With hospitals overwhelmed by a surge in coronavirus cases, ICU beds for children are at...
Dallas official warns no ICU beds left for children due to COVID surge
Here's your daily pollen count from KLTV and UT Health.
Pollen Count From UT Health and KLTV 7