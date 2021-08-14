Deep East Texas Electric Cooperative: Power has been restored to 7K customers who experienced outages

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Power has been restored to the approximately 7,000 Deep East Texas Electric Cooperative customers who experienced outages Saturday morning, according to a post on the DETEC Facebook page.

According to the DETEC Facebook page, the power outages started at about 8 a.m. About 7,000 customers in Nacogdoches, Panola, and Shelby counties experienced power outages. At the time, the cause was not known.

The DETEC Facebook post stated their crews and employers with their power supplier went to the scene to figure out what caused the outages.

At 9 a.m., an update stated the outage was on the Southwestern Electric Power Company side of the system, that feeds DETEC.

A post at 11 a.m. stated, “The problem has been isolated to Tenaha. All others have been restored while they make repairs at Tenaha. Tenaha area is expected to be restored soon.”

Thirty minutes later, the final update stated that all power has been restored.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.