Carthage police investigating fatal shooting

PRESS RELEASE:

On Saturday 8-14-21 at 12:14 am Carthage Police Department received a report of a gunshot victim on Tatum Street in the vicinity of Eubanks Street.

Carthage Police Dispatch notified officers of the call and contacted EMS. A Panola County Sheriff’s Deputy who was nearby heard the call given out and arrived on scene at 12:15 am. Two Carthage Police Units arrived on scene at 12:16 am.

The Officers and Deputy found a mid-twenties black male on the ground at the corner of Tatum Street and Eubanks Street unresponsive with apparent gunshot wounds.

The Officers and Deputy started first aid which included CPR on the victim until EMS could arrive. Two Allegiance Ambulances arrived on the scene and took over medical treatment at 12:24 am.

The EMS personnel later advised Officers that the victim was deceased. The victim’s name is not being released to allow the family time to be notified.

The Chief of Police, Asst. Chief of Police, and two Detectives responded to the scene to aid in the investigation.

Panola County Sheriff’s Deputies, the Texas Highway Patrol, and the Carthage Fire Department responded and aided with scene security and processing.

A Justice of the Peace was contacted, and an inquest was performed. Due to the circumstances the JP ordered an Autopsy be preformed at Southwest in Dallas.

The Carthage Police Department asks that anyone with information on this incident please call 903-693-3866.

