Aggies coaching staff has Haynes King in the mix for QB1 position

College Station, Texas (KLTV) - Former Longview Lobos quarterback Haynes King could soon be starting for the Texas A&M Aggies.

King is in a battle with Zach Calzada as both look to replace Kellen Mond.

“The one thing you have to guard with a new quarterback is the feeling that they have to make every play and everything is all on their shoulders,” offensive coordinator Darrell Dickey said. “They have to do their job and make the plays when they are there and execute and run the offense where Kellen became a big time QB. He knew the offense better than anyone in the building besides Jimbo.”

The battle between the two has been fair with the coaches splitting the time with the first-team offense as evenly as possible.

“Today one had the ones and the other day the other had the ones,” head coach Jimbo Fisher said. “They have good knowledge and have worked through the summer. There have been some little mistakes here and there that we will continue to clean up.”

The Aggies will open up their season on September 4 at home against Kent State. If Haynes gets the spot the coaching staff feels comfortable.

”Haynes is going to be a guy they can really extend plays and probably keep the defense a little more honest or a little more scared,” Dickey said. “With his ability to make plays with his feet, but they both have been in our system they understand all of the office we don’t have to start the season off necessarily thanking we got a taper way back tone it way back from what we we’re doing with Kellen.”

