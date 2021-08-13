East Texas Now Business Break
WEBXTRA: Starbrite Therapeutic Equestrian Center provides help, hope, healing

By Lexi Vennetti
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Hallye Reed took KLTV’s Lexi Vennetti on a tour of the Starbrite Therapeutic Equestrian Center Friday.

Reed, the director of volunteer services for the facility, said Starbrite is a riding center that uses horses to provide help, hope, and healing to the many individuals that come out and ride with them. She said they use their volunteers for the therapeutic riding lessons, which occur on Tuesday, Thursdays, and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

We’ll have more on this story later today.

