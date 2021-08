LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - There’s going to be a new mural in Longview!

Independent artists commissioned by ‘Knights of Pithious’ have started on a two week project to paint a heritage mural on the west wall of an old downtown Longview building. The mural will depict parts of Longview’s history and heritage.

The artists are Zahckry Israel and Diego Baracaldo.

