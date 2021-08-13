Tyler/Longview area reports increase of 131 COVID-19 hospitalizations in 1 week

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) reports Aug. 12 COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by 15 patients to a total of 483 in the Trauma Service Area G, the area including Tyler/Longview.

That’s up 15 patients from Wednesday’s total of 468, a total of 131 COVID-19 hospitalizations in one week.

Fourteen ICU beds are available, up from the previous day’s total of 12. Thirty ICU beds were available at the start of the week, numbers this low have not occurred since January.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.