Tyler police, SWAT team arrest teen shooting suspect

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler police SWAT team was used to serve a warrant Thursday related to the shooting of a 14-year-old on Sunday.

The shooting occurred Sunday, Aug. 8 around 8:50 p.m. at South Fleishel Avenue and East Elm Street.

The suspect, Juan Carlos Martinez, 18, was taken into custody on an arrest warrant for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

According to police, Tyler Police Department SWAT Team and detectives served a search warrant in the 700 block of E. Oakwood Street.

Martinez is being held on a $750,000 bond.

This remains an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Tyler Police non-emergency number (903) 531-1000 or call Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at (903) 597-2833.

