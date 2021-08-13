East Texas Now Business Break
Fatal crash closes roadway on US 79 in Rusk County

(File graphic)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Rusk County emergency personnel are at the site of a fatal crash involving two vehicles on Carthage Highway.

According to the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, multiple agencies including Texas Department of Public Safety, Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, Rusk County OEM, as well as Henderson and Church Hill Fire departments are at the scene of the crash in the 6000 block of US Highway 79 East (Carthage Highway).

Rusk County OEM has said to expect extended closure of the roadway while the investigation is conducted and the crash site cleared.

