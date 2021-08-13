East Texas Now Business Break
TRAFFIC ALERT: Tyler police, firefighters at scene of wreck on SSW Loop 323

The wreck is at the intersection of SSW Loop 323 and Shaw.
The wreck is at the intersection of SSW Loop 323 and Shaw.(KLTV/Julian Esparza)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 10:01 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police and fire departments have responded to a wreck on SSW Loop 323.

The wreck happened at the intersection of Loop 323 and Shaw Street. A white Chevrolet Tahoe crashed into the back of an 18-wheeler, our reporter said. The northbound lane is closed and traffic is being diverted. No word yet on any injuries.

We have a reporter at the scene.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

