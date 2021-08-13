East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Texas chase suspect dies in shootout with deputies

Man dies after shootout between Texas authorities
Man dies after shootout between Texas authorities(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 8:59 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A chase suspect was killed during a shootout with deputies Thursday in Chambers County, Texas.

Harris County Precinct Three Constable Deputies were first called to a home around 11 a.m. for a welfare check, possibly a CPS referral about a teen girl.

As deputies tried to remove the 16-year-old girl from the home, a man inside the premises began shooting at the deputy constables.

Officials said the man barricaded himself inside with home with the teen and one deputy constable got trapped inside.

Eventually, the deputy constable and the teen were safely removed from the home.

The suspect then fled and carjacked a driver near the scene and a chase began where the suspect opened fire at officers during the pursuit.

The suspect ended up crashing and a shootout ensued.

During the shootout, the suspect sustained a gunshot wound where he was pronounced dead.

Life flight was called for a deputy who suffered minor injuries in the crash.

At least two other law enforcement officers also suffered minor injuries in the incident.

Officials said the 16-year-old was taken a hospital and was determined to be okay.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smith county investigators looking into stabbing that left one woman dead.
Smith County Sheriff’s investigators still trying to determine what led to fatal stabbing
Shooting at Cheddar's
Woman shot in foot at Lufkin Cheddar’s restaurant
Two people were taken to the hospital after two vehicles collided on Judson Road in Longview...
2 people injured in head-on collision on Judson Road in Longview
Traffic is down to one lane on SH 64 in Rusk County due to a two-vehicle wreck. (Source: KLTV...
SH 64 near old Gaston school in Rusk County down to 1 lane after 2-vehicle wreck
Source: Waskom ISD Facebook page
Spread of COVID prompts Waskom ISD to close elementary campus Aug. 16 to 20

Latest News

Texas Governor Greg Abbott.
Siding with Abbott, Texas Supreme Court halts mask orders in Dallas and Bexar counties
Hundreds filled the worship hall at Green Acres Baptist Church this morning. Singing, praying,...
Pastor David Dykes shared last sermon after 30 years at Green Acres Baptist Church
Source: Waskom ISD Facebook page
Spread of COVID prompts Waskom ISD to close elementary campus Aug. 16 to 20
Two people were taken to the hospital after two vehicles collided on Judson Road in Longview...
2 people injured in head-on collision on Judson Road in Longview
VO - Longview head-on collision