St. Luke’s Health will soon require COVID-19 vaccines for all staff

Lufkin hospital systems split on vaccine requirements
(CHI Texas)
By Caleb Beames
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 8:10 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - St. Luke’s Health, which operates three hospitals and various clinics in East Texas, will soon be requiring its staff to be vaccinated for COVID-19. The health care company adds their name to a growing list of others that are now requiring their staff to be vaccinated against the virus.

According to a press release, all employees will have to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by November 1, 2021. This requirement includes all physicians, Advanced Practice Providers, volunteers, and others caring for patients in facilities operated by St. Luke’s Health.

“As health care providers we have a responsibility to help end this pandemic and protect our patients, our colleagues, and those in our communities,” the release stated. “Requiring vaccination for our teams is critical to maintaining a safe care environment. Medical and religious exemptions will be available for those who qualify.”

St. Luke’s operates hospitals in Lufkin, Livingston and San Augustine.

Woodland Heights Medical Center in Lufkin will not be requiring a vaccine under current CDC recommendations.

“Our hospital remains consistent in following CDC guidelines which do not require healthcare providers to be vaccinated but do require masking of all providers and individuals in a healthcare setting,” a statement from the hospital said.  “Currently, while Woodland Heights Medical Center has not made the COVID-19 vaccine mandatory, many of our caregivers have chosen and are continuing to choose to be vaccinated. We continue to educate our employees and encourage vaccination to fight against COVID-19.”

