Rusk County Sheriff’s Office seeks help in solving saltwater battery mystery

This 400-lb. saltwater battery was found beside a road in Rusk County. (Source: Rusk County Sheriff's office Facebook page)(Rusk County Sheriff's Office Facebook page))
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Somehow, a 400-lb saltwater battery wound up alongside a county road last week, and the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in solving the mystery of how it got there.

According to a post on the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. The rust-covered, massive 400-lb. battery was found on County Road 3105 between State Highway 79 and FN 1251.

“The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office is looking for any information pertaining to the origins of this battery,” the Facebook post stated. “If you have any information, please contact Precinct 2 Commissioner Harold Kuykendall at (903) 431-2055 or License & Weight Sergeant Simmons at (903) 658-2009.”

