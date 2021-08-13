East Texas Now Business Break
Rep. Hefner discusses HB96 that says students must compete based on biological sex

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 8:07 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Rep. Cole Hefner of Mount Pleasant joined East Texas Now on Thursday to discuss House Bill 96.

HB 96 says students must compete in interscholastic athletic competitions based on biological sex. He believes that female athletes should not have to compete with biological boys when trying to win competitions, scholarships, and so forth.

Hefner calls it a “common sense” issue, however those opposed to it say it discriminates against students who identify as female, for example.

You can read the full bill here.

