East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Palestine native celebrates 100th birthday

Ms. Lucille Haney was joined by family and friends at a celebration Aug. 13.
Ms. Lucille Haney was joined by family and friends at a celebration Aug. 13.(Dogwood Trails Assisted Living)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - A woman who was born in Palestine in 1921 celebrated her birthday with a party today at her residence.

Ms. Lucille Haney was joined by friends and family at Dogwood Trails Assisted Living in Palestine Friday. They said that she is still sharp and active in their residence. She is independent and enjoys the people who celebrated with her today.

Happy birthday, Ms. Haney.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luis Sandoval, 28
‘Dishonesty not tolerated:’ Smith County deputy arrested, fired
The wreck is at the intersection of SSW Loop 323 and Shaw.
1 seriously injured in 18-wheeler crash on SSW Loop 323 at Shaw in Tyler
Crash sends vehicle into Longview creek
Talaisa Garner is suspected of robbing a Dollar General store in Timpson.
Report: Timpson woman returns to site of robbery to console employee
Kimberlyn Ann Snider, a principal at Neches Elementary school, was indicted by an Anderson...
Judge dismisses motion to quash Neches ISD administrator’s indictment

Latest News

COVID Vaccines
Whitmer signs directive aimed at getting additional COVID-19 vaccine doses
Bengali has outlived all other tigers in captivity.
Big cat in East Texas refuge sets record as oldest tiger in captivity
This 400-lb. saltwater battery was found beside a road in Rusk County. (Source: Rusk County...
Rusk County Sheriff’s Office seeks help in solving saltwater battery mystery
Fatal crash closes roadway on US 79 in Rusk County