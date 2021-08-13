Palestine native celebrates 100th birthday

PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - A woman who was born in Palestine in 1921 celebrated her birthday with a party today at her residence.

Ms. Lucille Haney was joined by friends and family at Dogwood Trails Assisted Living in Palestine Friday. They said that she is still sharp and active in their residence. She is independent and enjoys the people who celebrated with her today.

Happy birthday, Ms. Haney.

