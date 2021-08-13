East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

New generation barrel racers compete in 3-day competition in Harrison County

Barrel racing competition
Barrel racing competition((Source: KLTV))
By Arthur Clayborn and Christian Terry
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The 41st annual Josey Junior World Barrel Race competition is underway at the Josey Ranch in Harrison County.

Over 300 participants from 16 different states, age 20 and younger, have traveled to the ranch to compete.

“With 16 states and they brought in the best riders and the best horses, and when we started this 41 years ago, we knew it was gonna be big but it is huge,” said world champion barrel racer Martha Josey.

The three day competition will showcase the competitors talents, some of them are as young as five years old.

“I was really excited because I came out here I think three years when I was 13, 14, and 15 years old and was a student at Josey Ranch so its really cool to be back here now as a sponsor,” said public relations manager Katie Armstrong.

Josey says the finals will be on Sunday starting at around 11 a.m. The top 160 competitors will be shown that day.

Armstrong said she loves being able to see barrel racing continue to grow in the next generation.

“Its so dang cool, the western industry and the western heritage, its just time-honored, lifetime, its a true lifestyle and to get to be a part of that and get to see that its still going strong, it means a lot,” she said.

A concert featuring Nashville artist Chancie Neal will be held Friday night.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luis Sandoval, 28
‘Dishonesty not tolerated:’ Smith County deputy arrested, fired
The wreck is at the intersection of SSW Loop 323 and Shaw.
1 seriously injured in 18-wheeler crash on SSW Loop 323 at Shaw in Tyler
Crash sends vehicle into Longview creek
Talaisa Garner is suspected of robbing a Dollar General store in Timpson.
Report: Timpson woman returns to site of robbery to console employee
Kimberlyn Ann Snider, a principal at Neches Elementary school, was indicted by an Anderson...
Judge dismisses motion to quash Neches ISD administrator’s indictment

Latest News

KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F
Tigers in the refuge
Big cat in East Texas refuge sets record as oldest tiger in captivity
Area H
COVID-19 hospitalizations increase by 16 in Lufkin/Nacogdoches area, 0 ICU beds available
Source: KTRE Staff
WEBXTRA: Nacogdoches ISD Convocation