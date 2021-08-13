New generation barrel racers compete in 3-day competition in Harrison County

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The 41st annual Josey Junior World Barrel Race competition is underway at the Josey Ranch in Harrison County.

Over 300 participants from 16 different states, age 20 and younger, have traveled to the ranch to compete.

“With 16 states and they brought in the best riders and the best horses, and when we started this 41 years ago, we knew it was gonna be big but it is huge,” said world champion barrel racer Martha Josey.

The three day competition will showcase the competitors talents, some of them are as young as five years old.

“I was really excited because I came out here I think three years when I was 13, 14, and 15 years old and was a student at Josey Ranch so its really cool to be back here now as a sponsor,” said public relations manager Katie Armstrong.

Josey says the finals will be on Sunday starting at around 11 a.m. The top 160 competitors will be shown that day.

Armstrong said she loves being able to see barrel racing continue to grow in the next generation.

“Its so dang cool, the western industry and the western heritage, its just time-honored, lifetime, its a true lifestyle and to get to be a part of that and get to see that its still going strong, it means a lot,” she said.

A concert featuring Nashville artist Chancie Neal will be held Friday night.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.