Nacogdoches police negotiating with barricaded suspect

Source: KTRE Staff
By Gary Bass
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NACOGDPCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Negotiators with the Nacogdoches Police Department are communicating with a man who barricaded himself inside a residence in the 2300 block of Stewart Street Friday morning after NPD officers went to that location to serve felony warrants on him.

Sgt. Brett Ayers with the Nacogdoches Police Department said NPD officers arrived at the home to serve peaceful warrants on the man at about 10:30 a.m Friday. At that point, the man barricaded himself inside the residence and refuse to come out. Ayres said they do not believe anyone else is inside the home with the suspect.

There has been no indication that the suspect is armed Ayres said. He added that no shots have been fired.

The Nacogdoches Police Department SWAT is at the scene, and negotiators are currently talking to the suspect in the hope of resolving the situation peacefully, Ayres said.

Because the home where the suspect has barricaded himself is near a Nacogdoches ISD campus, NPD protocol called for the school district to lock the campus down “out of an overabundance of caution” even though there are no students there at this time. He said teachers and administrators are the only people at the campus today.

Ayres said people living in that neighborhood should not try to come up on the scene. They should stay in their homes until it is resolved, he said. Anyone driving through that part of town should take an alternate route, Ayres said.

‘Hopefully, the suspect will just give himself up soon,” Ayres said.

