Most populous Texas county defies governor with mask mandate

Harris County, where Houston is located, on Thursday first filed a lawsuit against Abbott’s...
Harris County, where Houston is located, on Thursday first filed a lawsuit against Abbott’s executive order banning mask mandates by any state, county or local government entity.(Pexels)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HOUSTON (AP) - Texas’ most populous county has joined the legal battle by local officials seeking to override Gov. Greg Abbott’s ban on mask mandates and institute protections against COVID-19 as hospitals around the state continue to swell with patients sickened by the virus.

Harris County, where Houston is located, on Thursday first filed a lawsuit against Abbott’s executive order banning mask mandates by any state, county or local government entity.

A few hours later, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo announced the county would require masks be worn inside public schools, non-religious private schools and licensed child care centers.

Abbott has said any local entity that defies his order will be taken to court.

In the past month, COVID-19 hospitalizations have increased by 343%.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

