Green Acres Baptist Church pastor prepares final sermon after 30 years of preaching

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - After more than 30 years, Green Acres Baptist Church’s Senior Pastor David Dykes is preparing his final message to the community this Sunday ahead of his retirement at the end of the month. It’s a familiar message from many years ago.

“It’s kind of the number one requested sermon of all time, and it’s actually a sermon called, ‘Lifting High the name of Jesus.’ And it was the sermon I preached the very first Sunday I came in 1991,” Dykes said.

The congregation picked his top sermons and Dykes used the Sundays in August to do summer reruns of the top most requested ones. Dykes said this will be a devotional sermon.

“In the sense that it encourages people to love Jesus and discover how much Jesus loves them,” he said.

With few changes from the one he preached 30 years before.

“It’s pretty much the same sermon, there’s not really any kind of current event illustrations that need to change. But it is funny, of all the requests for reruns I did have one person request a rerun on a joke I told. I can’t believe they remembered it. So I will start the message with that joke,” Dykes said.

The message comes from a passage of scripture in Philippians 2 that says, ‘God has given Jesus a name that is above every other name.’ This month Dykes said he has been filled with gratitude.

“Thankfulness to God for allowing me to be here for 30 years, thankfulness to the church for loving us and being such good friends of ours for all these years. Even though I’m retiring as pastor, we’re staying here in Tyler and we’ll still be connected to the church so we’re not going anywhere. We’re still going to be around.”

Dykes said there will be two services Sunday where people can hear the message. One at 8:30 a.m. and the other at 11 a.m.

His retirement passing-the-mantel service will be on August 29.

