Grand jury indicts Tyler man whose daughter lost feet to frostbite

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Smith County grand jury has indicted a Tyler father of a disabled woman who lost her feet to frostbite during the February winter storm.

Glenn Caldwell, 45, is charged with injury to disabled. He’s being held on a $250,000 bond.

According to a previous report, Caldwell noticed the condition of his daughter’s feet on Feb. 23 or 24 but did not seek medical attention for his daughter until March 1.

The teenager was diagnosed with severe frostbite, and had to have both feet amputated.

Caldwell was arrested on the charge on March 20.

The indictment moves the criminal case forward in the legal process. Caldwell is scheduled for arraignment on Oct. 8.

