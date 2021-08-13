East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Grand jury indicts Tyler man whose daughter lost feet to frostbite

Glenn Caldwell, Jr
Glenn Caldwell, Jr(Smith County Sheriff's Office)
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Smith County grand jury has indicted a Tyler father of a disabled woman who lost her feet to frostbite during the February winter storm.

Glenn Caldwell, 45, is charged with injury to disabled. He’s being held on a $250,000 bond.

According to a previous report, Caldwell noticed the condition of his daughter’s feet on Feb. 23 or 24 but did not seek medical attention for his daughter until March 1.

The teenager was diagnosed with severe frostbite, and had to have both feet amputated.

Caldwell was arrested on the charge on March 20.

The indictment moves the criminal case forward in the legal process. Caldwell is scheduled for arraignment on Oct. 8.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luis Sandoval, 28
‘Dishonesty not tolerated:’ Smith County deputy arrested, fired
The wreck is at the intersection of SSW Loop 323 and Shaw.
1 seriously injured in 18-wheeler crash on SSW Loop 323 at Shaw in Tyler
Crash sends vehicle into Longview creek
Talaisa Garner is suspected of robbing a Dollar General store in Timpson.
Report: Timpson woman returns to site of robbery to console employee
Kimberlyn Ann Snider, a principal at Neches Elementary school, was indicted by an Anderson...
Judge dismisses motion to quash Neches ISD administrator’s indictment

Latest News

Source: KTRE Staff
Nacogdoches police negotiating with barricaded suspect
Source: KLTV Staff
WEBXTRA: Starbrite Therapeutic Equestrian Center provides help, hope, healing
WEBXTRA: Starbrite Therapeutic Equestrian Center
Car pulled from Lake Palestine.
Cherokee County authorities pull car out of lake