Garrsion Bulldogs add size heading into 2021 campaign

GARRISON, Texas (KLTV) - The Garrison Bulldogs showed in 2020 that you can get better as the year goes on.

the Bulldogs limped into the playoffs last season with a 2-4 district record and the 4-seed. The team made a run all the way to the regional finals, losing to rival Timpson.

“We keep telling the kids, ‘Hey this year we are holding you to a higher standard,” head coach Brandon Alvarez said. “There are some things last year that were messed up. We have things under control. Everyone’s expectations are higher. It is exciting. "

The Bulldogs will return nine starters on each side of the ball. That is up to the 10 total starts from 2019.

“We have a lot of skill kids,” Alvarez said. “We might have the best receivers than anybody. If you pay attention to football at all, it doesn’t matter what your skill kids look like. It is about the offensive and defensive lineman. That is where the games are won and I think we are going to be improved this year.”

“We are confident,” quarterback Maxwell Gipson said. “Last year the team chemistry was not there. It is getting better this year.”

Garrison’s late run caught the eye of the pollsters and the Bulldogs enter the year as the No.9 team in 2A DI.

“State rankings do not mean a whole lot until you get out there and play,” lineman Cason Curbow said. “We have a lot of kids returning on both sides of the ball. We have to go out and play. I think we will be good and will go out and surprise people.”

The run for Garrison is not going to be easy. They open up against 3A Waskom who made it to the state semifinals. They also have non district games against Crockett and Brook Hill who also offer challenges when it comes to depth. Then there is a tough region with five more teams ranked in the top 25.

“I know what everyone has picked us to do and I sure hope we do, ”Alvarez said. “I hope we do what we are picked to do and do a little bit better also. It is not just [beating] Timpson. We have to beat Timpson. We have to beat Joaquin. We have to beat Beckville. San Augustine and Shelbyville will be tough also.”

