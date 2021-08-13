East Texas Now Business Break
Friday’s Weather: Slight chance for rain today

Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
By Katie Vossler
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 6:08 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  Still warm and muggy this morning, but not quite as hot this afternoon.  Expect partly cloudy skies today with high temperatures reaching the lower to mid 90s.  There is a slight chance for a few isolated showers or thunderstorms through the afternoon and into the early evening today.  Better chances for rain will be in the forecast this weekend as a weak cold front arrives in East Texas.  It won’t be a complete wash out this weekend, but expect to dodge some showers and thunderstorms especially during the late afternoon hours.  Chances for rain continue into early next week and this cold front may not bring in cold air, but it will cool things down a bit.  High temperatures could be in the upper 80s by the end of the weekend.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

