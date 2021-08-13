East Texas Now Business Break
COVID-19 hospitalizations increase by 16 in Lufkin/Nacogdoches area, 0 ICU beds available

Area H
Area H(KTRE)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The Lufkin/Nacogdoches area saw an increase in the number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 on Thursday.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, 115 people are now hospitalized in Trauma Service Area H for COVID-19. This is 16 more patients than were hospitalized as of Wednesday. There are zero ICU bed available in the area, down two from Wednesday.

Additionally, Area H recorded an 21.7 percent hospitalization rate for COVID-19 patients. That’s up from18.3 percent as of Tuesday. For reference, late last year and earlier this year, a 15 percent hospitalization rate for COVID-19 was the designated threshold set by the state which would require restrictions in business capacity. Said restrictions were lifted after Gov. Greg Abbott in March declared the state to be “100 percent” open.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

