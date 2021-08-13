Cherokee County authorities working to pull vehicle out of lake

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Officials in Cherokee County are working to pull a newly discovered vehicle out of Lake Palestine.

Sheriff Brent Dickson said the vehicle is in the area of County Road 3504.

Dickson said the vehicle was discovered by someone fishing. He said game wardens made his office aware of the situation last week.

A local wrecker is assisting with the operation.

