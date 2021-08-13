East Texas Now Business Break
Cherokee County authorities working to pull vehicle out of lake

By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Officials in Cherokee County are working to pull a newly discovered vehicle out of Lake Palestine.

Sheriff Brent Dickson said the vehicle is in the area of County Road 3504.

Dickson said the vehicle was discovered by someone fishing. He said game wardens made his office aware of the situation last week.

A local wrecker is assisting with the operation.

