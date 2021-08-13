East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Check out rockin’ doggy dreadlocks from Detroit stylist

By CNN
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A dreadlock-rockin’ dog in Michigan is donning more than just a dope doggy hairdo.

She’s bringing her talented stylist some well-earned social media fame.

If you spot Ms. Eva and her twisted top on a walk and shout, “Who are you wearing?”

The answer is Locs by Liya.

The doggy dreads are hand-twisted by Aliya Johnson.

What's on a dreadlock-rockin' dog's head is turning heads on social media.
What's on a dreadlock-rockin' dog's head is turning heads on social media.

The Detroit-area loctician said she’s been twisting up clients with quality and care for years.

But it was only when her stellar work on Ms. Eva went viral that her business boomed.

One day, Johnson hopes to open her own salon to service clients and canines side by side.

But for now, she said she’s just happy her work is bringing people and pets together.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luis Sandoval, 28
‘Dishonesty not tolerated:’ Smith County deputy arrested, fired
The wreck is at the intersection of SSW Loop 323 and Shaw.
1 seriously injured in 18-wheeler crash on SSW Loop 323 at Shaw in Tyler
Crash sends vehicle into Longview creek
Talaisa Garner is suspected of robbing a Dollar General store in Timpson.
Report: Timpson woman returns to site of robbery to console employee
Kimberlyn Ann Snider, a principal at Neches Elementary school, was indicted by an Anderson...
Judge dismisses motion to quash Neches ISD administrator’s indictment

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
Vehicles turn onto Queen Kaahumanu Highway from an emergency access route opened after...
Global sizzling: July was hottest month on record, NOAA says
Sisters on the fly webx
WebXtra: Sisters On The Fly set up camp at Lake Hawkins
Sisters on the fly webx
WebXtra: Sisters on the fly
Tyler police, SWAT team arrest teen shooting suspect