Bullard ISD surprises staff with $1,000 signing bonuses

(Bullard ISD)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BULLARD, Texas (KLTV) - Bullard ISD Superintendent Dr. Jack Lee welcomed back over 425 employees with the surprise announcement of a $1000 signing bonus.

The news was delivered at the new school year convocation, to the tune of Kool & the Gang’s “Celebration” while balloons dropped from the ceiling.

Lee said, “you are changing lives every single day. I hope everyone in the auditorium understands this. It does not matter if you are a teacher, administrator, custodian, bus driver, or any other role. You make a difference every day to make sure we do the very best for students.”

The Bullard board of trustees has also approved pay increases for all employees in the district.

