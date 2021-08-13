East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

4 hurt when front of supermarket collapses in Nevada

By KVVU staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Four people were hurt after part of a supermarket fell in las vegas.

The awning on La Bonita Supermarkets collapsed on Friday.

Officials say 20 to 25 people were inside at the time.

Four suffered non life-threatening injuries. Others were trapped inside.

Eventually everyone was evacuated.

Clark County’s fire chief says the awning fell due to a structural problem.

Copyright 2021 KVVU via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luis Sandoval, 28
‘Dishonesty not tolerated:’ Smith County deputy arrested, fired
The wreck is at the intersection of SSW Loop 323 and Shaw.
1 seriously injured in 18-wheeler crash on SSW Loop 323 at Shaw in Tyler
Crash sends vehicle into Longview creek
Talaisa Garner is suspected of robbing a Dollar General store in Timpson.
Report: Timpson woman returns to site of robbery to console employee
Kimberlyn Ann Snider, a principal at Neches Elementary school, was indicted by an Anderson...
Judge dismisses motion to quash Neches ISD administrator’s indictment

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
The Way Station bar burns as the Dixie Fire tears through the Greenville community of Plumas...
Wildfires threaten towns in Montana, California
FILE - This April 17, 2013, file photo shows the gate for the Anacostia-Bolling joint military...
DC military base on lockdown after report of armed person
FILE — In this July 30, 2021 file photo, Bradley Sharp, of Saratoga, N.Y., gets the Johnson &...
CDC: 1M in US got extra coronavirus shots before authorization