East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

1-vehicle wreck kills man, woman from Elkhart

(Source: WALB)
(Source: WALB)
By PRESS RELEASE
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - On August 12, 2021 at approximately 6:31 a.m., Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers were called to a one vehicle crash on SH 294 approximately 3/10 of a mile west of Slocum in Anderson County.

The preliminary investigation shows that a 2018 GMC Sierra pickup was traveling east on SH 294 when for an as of yet undetermined reason the driver drove off the roadway, into the ditch, where it struck a tree and came to a stop.

The driver of the vehicle 57 year-old, Michael Bell and passenger 58 year-old, Mary Bell, both from Elkhart, were pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash by Justice of the Peace, Judge Karen Taylor, Precinct #2. Both subjects were taken to Rhone funeral home in Palestine.

The investigation is still on-going and there is no other information available at this time.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luis Sandoval, 28
‘Dishonesty not tolerated:’ Smith County deputy arrested, fired
The wreck is at the intersection of SSW Loop 323 and Shaw.
1 seriously injured in 18-wheeler crash on SSW Loop 323 at Shaw in Tyler
Car pulled from Lake Palestine.
Cherokee County authorities pull car out of lake
Tyler police, SWAT team arrest teen shooting suspect
Crash sends vehicle into Longview creek

Latest News

KLTV will provide updates on road closures and traffic signal outages throughout the day as...
East Texas traffic conditions
The wreck is at the intersection of SSW Loop 323 and Shaw.
1 seriously injured in 18-wheeler crash on SSW Loop 323 at Shaw in Tyler
Crash sends vehicle into Longview creek
Grande reverse curve
City of Tyler to analyze Grande Boulevard ‘S’ curve crash history