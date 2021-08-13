1-vehicle wreck kills man, woman from Elkhart

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - On August 12, 2021 at approximately 6:31 a.m., Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers were called to a one vehicle crash on SH 294 approximately 3/10 of a mile west of Slocum in Anderson County.

The preliminary investigation shows that a 2018 GMC Sierra pickup was traveling east on SH 294 when for an as of yet undetermined reason the driver drove off the roadway, into the ditch, where it struck a tree and came to a stop.

The driver of the vehicle 57 year-old, Michael Bell and passenger 58 year-old, Mary Bell, both from Elkhart, were pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash by Justice of the Peace, Judge Karen Taylor, Precinct #2. Both subjects were taken to Rhone funeral home in Palestine.

The investigation is still on-going and there is no other information available at this time.

