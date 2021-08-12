WebXtra: Tatum broadband internet funding

TATUM, Texas (KLTV) - It may be hard to believe there are still areas of country that don’t have access to high speed internet. For one town in East Texas, high speed internet infrastructure is on the way.

In Tatum Texas, with a population of around 1,500 people, the need for better internet was evident last school year. Between students learning remotely and parents working from home, internet was slow. However, with a USDA grant, high speed broadband internet is set to arrive soon.

The grant is called the Reconnect Program, which is through the USDA, allocating millions of dollars ($167 million) to twelve states across the country. The allocated amount to Tatum is $4.4 million and the access will be through the phone lines.

The internet may not arrive tomorrow or the next day, but it should begin soon.

