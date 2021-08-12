WebXtra: Bergfield Park tennis courts construction delayed

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Tyler reports the planned tennis court construction at Bergfield Park has been delayed.

According to the city’s Facebook post, the delay is due to contractors waiting on back-ordered materials.

The supplies and materials have been ordered and are expected to be in by September for the tennis court rehabilitation to begin.

No definite time has been given as to when the courts will be open.

Tyler tennis courts that are available can be found on the City of Tyler website.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.