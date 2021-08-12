East Texas Now Business Break
UIL suspends Hawkins coach over confrontation with umpire

UIL meeting
UIL meeting(Texas UIL)
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - A Hawkins ISD coach will miss two football games, two basketball games and five baseball games after a UIL committee suspended him over an incident with an umpire.

The UIL State Executive Committee denied an appeal of ejection from Hawkins Head Baseball Coach Derrick Conde. He was also placed on probation for three years and issued a public reprimand.

According to testimony during the meeting, Conde ran up to an umpire following a call and began yelling at him. Conde also purposefully chest-bumped the umpire. Conde was ejected from the game. After the game, Conde passed by the umpire and they bumped shoulders and Conde again expressed displeasure at the call.

Conde’s baseball suspension includes practices leading up to each game. The suspension for the football team, of which he is the defensive coordinator, and for basketball do not include practices.

Hawkins ISD issued the following statement:

“Coach Conde is remorseful of the events that happened. He is committed to fulfilling the sanctions that the UIL has given him and that the district is ready to compile with the UIL. Hawkins ISD has the upmost respect for the UIL. We will do everything in our power to make sure the UIL guidelines are met.”

