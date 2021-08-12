Tyler/Longview area COVID-19 hospitalizations sees tiny drop, ICU beds still scarce

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) reports Aug. 11 COVID-19 hospitalizations declined by 1 patient to a total of 468 in the Trauma Service Area G, the area including Tyler/Longview.

Trauma Service Area G COVID-19 patients make up 17.39% of total hospital capacity, according to state data, filling 336 general beds, and 132 ICU beds. There are 12 ICU beds available, four fewer than on Tuesday.

The percentage of COVID-19 hospitalizations in relation to total hospital capacity has exceeded 15% in all three East Texas trauma service areas.

Late last year 15% hospital capacity was the threshold resulting in restricting business capacity.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.