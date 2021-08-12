Tyler High School football looks to get back on track after disappointing 2020 season

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Last year the Tyler Lions lost 7 games and had a disappointing season, having to use the younger players was a necessity. And now they represent the loaded experience returning.

“A lot when you play five freshman and 16 sophomores, you ain’t got no choice but to have experience coming back so. Those 21 plus guys I’m looking to first to improve from their freshman year their sophomore year like they have now,” said Coach Ricklan Holmes. “And now being sophomores and being juniors that they are now, you have no choice but to get better, like I told them during the whole off season we’re not going to get any worse we’re just going to continue to get better.”

Many players return with key gameplaying experience. Holmes looks to build on that the consistency from the off-season and it has been delivered early in training camp.

“I feel like we picked up from where we left off at from spring ball. I feel like the kids understand the process we needed to go through in 2020 that we didn’t have a chance to,” Holmes said. “So now in 2021 we had a great off season, a great spring, as you know we had a great summer in 7 on 7, so I feel like our kids are going in the right direction. We’ll get back on track.”

And he’s hoping that carries over to the games.

“That’s why I say our process is very valuable to our program. Going through our off season, going through spring ball, going through the summer, we need that every year and when we do have a great summer and a great off season a great spring, we usually have a great season”

