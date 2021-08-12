East Texas Now Business Break
Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Thursday, East Texas! It is going to be another hot and sunny day today as highs are expected to warm back into the middle 90s with heat indices easily surpassing 100 degrees, so a Heat Advisory is once again in effect from 12 PM to 7 PM this evening. Please drink plenty of water today and stay cool as best you can. A few showers and thundershowers will be possible today along our typical sea breeze, so cross your fingers and you just may get a little bit of rain today. Rinse and repeat forecast for tomorrow, but with just slightly better rain chances during the afternoon. Some big changes arrive on Saturday as a weak cold front begins to move into portions of East Texas. This front will feed much better rain chances into East Texas over the weekend, so expect temperatures to finally dip below average in the upper 80s and lower 90s during the afternoon. Scattered rain chances look to stick around for the first half of next week as well, meaning more beneficial rains for ETX, as well as more below average temperatures! Our wet streak cannot last forever though, and higher pressure looks to build back in during the midpoint of next week, meaning temperatures will likely quickly climb back into the middle 90s by next Thursday.

