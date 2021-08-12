East Texas Now Business Break
Rep. Schaefer again proposes bill barring government mask mandates

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Texas House Representative Matt Schaefer filed House Bill 128 in the second special legislative session that questions the right to personal liberty over government mandates.

Schaefer acknowledged the public health crisis and the strain on hospitals due to COVID-19, however, he said his belief is that public health cannot be separated from constitutional law, personal liberty and freedoms.

He said his goal is to make it so no county official could make a rule requiring people to wear a mask.

Schaefer said there’s not a law on the books granting authority on mask mandates either for masks or against them and believes it’s the duty of elected legislators to debate, discuss, and vote how best to proceed for the public.

This is the second filing of the bill after it failed to pass during the regular session.

