Pedestrian fatally struck by train near Shallowater Wednesday night

By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHALLOWATER, Texas (KCBD) - One person is dead after they were struck by a train Wednesday night near Shallowater, the BNSF Railroad Company confirmed.

The company said Thursday a train carrying a mixed freight struck a trespasser around 9:45 p.m.

“We are saddened to say that the individual was fatally injured,” Communications Manager Ben Wilemon said in a statement.

No other injuries were reported. The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

