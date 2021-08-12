East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

By Mark Scirto
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Mostly sunny and hot tomorrow. Only a few scattered showers/thundershowers are possible over Deep East Texas through tomorrow afternoon. Slight chances for a few showers/thundershowers area wide on Friday, then better chances for more showers/thundershowers on Saturday and Sunday. Why? Well, a front will likely stall along the Red River this weekend allowing for these showers/thundershowers to occur. This front will hang around for a few days before retreating early next week...taking rain chances down a bit. Temperatures will also cool down slowly as more clouds are expected along with the scattered showers/thundershowers. Partly Cloudy skies are expected to be the general sky condition through the weekend and next week. Temperatures dropping below seasonal norms starting on Sunday. Tropical Storm Fred has weakened to a Tropical Depression this evening. it continues to move toward the WNW and is over Hispaniola. The National Hurricane Center is still expecting landfall to be east of Panama City, Florida near midnight on Sunday or early Monday morning. No impacts on East Texas. The Perseid Meteor shower peaks tonight. Get away from city lights and face NE. Dozens or meteors are possible per hour. Midnight to Sunrise is the best time to view these meteors. The tail of the Comet Swift-Tuttle is passing through the earth’s atmosphere. Have a great night.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State of Texas to extend $267M SNAP benefits for August
Monday morning a two-vehicle crash outside Cherokee County left 1 dead, 3 injured
Jacksonville woman dies in two-vehicle crash in Cherokee County
Jason Cory Sanders, 43
Hopkins County man accused of killing pregnant wife
Erick Arellano Lozado is in the Harrison County Jail.
Alleged Marshall kidnapping foiled when abductee causes crash
Fake currency with Chinese markings is used to train bank employees in China. It is not real...
Central Texas sheriff: Yes, currency with Chinese letters, markings is not real

Latest News

More Heat Advisories. Rain chances increase a bit on Friday and more over the weekend.
Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips
FILE - In this June 28, 2021 file photo, a display at an Olympia Federal Savings branch shows a...
Heat wave hits Northwest, sending people to cooling centers
Perseid Meteor Shower Peaks tonight. Rain chances increase as we head into the weekend.
Evening Weather at your Fingertips
Perseid Meteor Shower Peaks tonight. Rain chances increase as we head into the weekend.
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips