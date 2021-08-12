East Texas Now Business Break
New Orleans requiring vaccine or negative tests to enter NOLA restaurants, bars and other indoor activities

Health care experts explain eligibility for third booster shot upon FDA authorization
Health care experts explain eligibility for third booster shot upon FDA authorization
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS - Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced on Thursday that New Orleans will require proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or a recent negative coronavirus test for indoor patrons of restaurants, bars and other venues.

The order goes into effect on Aug. 16. New Orleans will become one of the first cities in the country to issue such a mandate.

“We have no choice,” Cantrell said in a press conference Thursday. “The situation is dire. We are out of time. The COVID outbreak is severe and pushing our hospitals and first responders for 18 months. The people of New Orleans are at the brink.”

New York City and San Francisco have announced similar measures.

