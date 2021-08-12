East Texas Now Business Break
NAACP: Justice must probe arrest threats against Texas Dems

In this July 13, 2021, file photo Texas State Rep. Senfronia Thompson, dean of the Texas House...
In this July 13, 2021, file photo Texas State Rep. Senfronia Thompson, dean of the Texas House of Representatives, speaks as Democratic members of the Texas legislature hold a news conference at the Capitol in Washington. Texas Democrats are starting a second week of holing up in Washington to block new voting laws back home. More than 50 Democrats in the Texas House of Representatives had plans Monday to continue on a media blitz in the nation's capital and pressure Congress to act on federal voting rights.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - The NAACP is urging the Justice Department to investigate whether a federal crime was being committed when Texas Republicans threatened to have their Democratic colleagues arrested.

The threats stemmed from their refusal to attend a legislative session in an effort to try and block a sweeping elections overhaul bill that makes it harder to vote in the state.

Earlier Wednesday, officers of the Texas House of Representatives delivered civil arrest warrants for more than 50 absent Democrats as frustrated Republicans ratcheted up efforts to end the standoff.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

